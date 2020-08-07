wrestling / News
Scott D’Amore Says Impact Supports Cross-Promotional FTR vs. The North Match
FTR and The North would love to go at it in the ring, and Impact’s Scott D’Amore says there’s a real chance it could happen. Dax Harwood and Ethan Page began talking on Twitter on Friday about how they would love to face off, with Harwood noting that “We need to talk to our bosses.”
That brought D’Amore, who is the Co-Executive Vice President of Impact, into the conversation. D’Amore said that Impact Wrestling “supports making it happen” and suggested a “home and home series” between the two. When Harwood said to “get our numbers from the Good Brothers,’ D’Amore noted that they “respect all contractual relationships so if your bosses will come to the table let’s get it done”:
Real quick; this is what makes us a great tag team. Not fancy double teams. Not 30 second sequences. Keeping the fresh man in, using your partner, knowing where each other is at all times, feeding him & he executes.
That’s all. Back to the ice!#FTR✌🏼 https://t.co/d1ApZyk1E9
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 6, 2020
I’m begging ya! We need to talk to our bosses.
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 6, 2020
Well Dax, you know I have mad respect for you & @CashWheelerFTR
I can assure you that @IMPACTWRESTLING supports making it happen
How about a home & home series between FTR and #TheNorth?
@OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon
Hey Le Champion, @IAmJericho how do we make this happen
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 7, 2020
We respect all contractual relationships so if your bosses will come to the table let’s get it done
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 7, 2020
