Scott D’Amore Says Impact Supports Cross-Promotional FTR vs. The North Match

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR and The North would love to go at it in the ring, and Impact’s Scott D’Amore says there’s a real chance it could happen. Dax Harwood and Ethan Page began talking on Twitter on Friday about how they would love to face off, with Harwood noting that “We need to talk to our bosses.”

That brought D’Amore, who is the Co-Executive Vice President of Impact, into the conversation. D’Amore said that Impact Wrestling “supports making it happen” and suggested a “home and home series” between the two. When Harwood said to “get our numbers from the Good Brothers,’ D’Amore noted that they “respect all contractual relationships so if your bosses will come to the table let’s get it done”:

