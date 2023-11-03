Scott D’Amore On How Much The TNA Brand Means, Expecting Big Things For 2024

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore spoke about the company’s upcoming rebrand back to TNA Wrestling and what it means to him. Here are highlights:

On what the TNA brand means: “The TNA name has so much meaning to me. Over the past few days, we’ve seen the depth of meaning it has for wrestling fans. It’s always been TNA Wrestling to me.”

On why he didn’t make the change when he took over in 2018: “When I came in 2018 with [parent company] Anthem, the last thing this company needed was another name change. Somewhere along the way, our identity got lost, so we didn’t need another name change–what we needed was stability. It took time, but that’s what we’ve provided, week in and week out. I’m very proud of everything we’ve done, and we’re now in a position to emerge using our true name in TNA Wrestling. We’ve earned that right to be called TNA Wrestling. When I said, ‘TNA Wrestling, we’re back,’ that’s our identity. We’ve worked very hard to establish respectability for this brand. When AJ Styles and Bobby Roode squared off in the Royal Rumble, fans weren’t cheering ‘Impact Wrestling!’ When Sting and Jeff Jarrett squared off in AEW, the crowd chanted ‘TNA!’ That’s who we are.”

On big plans for 2024: “You’re going to see upgrades to our look and pacing. We’re in a position to inspire the next generation. Will Ospreay mentioned to me he grew up a TNA Wrestling kid, and that TNA holds a special place in his heart. TNA Wrestling changed the landscape of wrestling with AJ Styles in the main event. AJ’s back is what the company was built on. TNA was an agent for change. Whether you were smaller or overlooked, you could shine in TNA. Keeping tag team wrestling alive with America’s Most Wanted or Triple X, that was a priority for TNA. The Knockouts division showcased strong women in an equal setting with the men. We are still that agent of change. TNA has a place in wrestling, and it fits into the landscape in 2024.”

On his promise to fans: “We’re going to be the hardest working company in professional wrestling. That’s why when I said, ‘TNA, we’re back’, that was such a huge statement. We’re back to doing what we do best. We are going to take chances, give a stage for wrestlers to take a chance, and evolve wrestling. I’m excited for those that are joining us. We’re headed somewhere, we’re going on a journey, and we hope people hop on board with us. For those who don’t, that’s OK–wrestling has a lot of different products. But for those who jump on, the only direction we’re moving is forward. We know we’re good at what we do, and we’re going to be a game-changer and a force in 2024. So stay tuned.”