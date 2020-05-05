wrestling / News
Scott Hall Slams Session Moth Martina on Twitter: ‘You Need a Personality Transplant’
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
Scott Hall didn’t take kindly to a comment about him by Session Moth Martina and went both barrels at her on Twitter. Martina, who is signed to ROH, responded to a tweet asking “what comes to mind” when you think of Hall and said, “He once offered to buy me a boobjob on Twitter but never followed through.”
That led to Hall firing back, saying, “You need a personality transplant you dumb bitch.” Martina didn’t seem too bothered by it judging from her response, which you can also see below:
You need a personality transplant you dumb bitch
— Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 4, 2020
HAHAHA ouchie momma #fanciesmartina https://t.co/7bLSl7yPs1
— Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) May 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Direction For Apollo Crews After Being Pulled From Money in the Bank
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’
- Zack Ryder Reflects on Vince McMahon Pulling His Shirt Out of Fear It Promoted TNA, Not Being Allowed to Wear His Internet Title on TV