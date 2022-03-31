Scott Steiner Makes Cameo Appearance On Judge Steve Harvey

Scott Steiner popped up on Judge Steve Harvey in a surprise appearance on the ABC show. As you can see below, the wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 member made an appearance as a witness for a case.

Wrestling Inc reports Steiner was there to defend indy promoter Ronnie Gossett, being sued for $5,000 in unpaid appearance fees by Johnny Fairplay who alleged that Gossett refused to pay him for two cancelled independent shows in 2021.

According to the site, Steiner said:

“I’m Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner, and I’ve worked for Ron many times. I’ve got Ronnie’s back on this one. I worked on three of his shows, the first one got cancelled, and the second one got rained out. This happens in other sports such as football, baseball and golf; I mean, he can’t control the weather. And for the third show, I was paid in full … Johnny needs to stop being a little b***h. If you don’t like it, wrestle me for the money!”

Harvey ruled did rule in favor of the plaintiff in the case.

Ok, last week, it was Kevin Sullivan and JJ Dillon. This week, Judge Steve Harvey has Jonny Fairplay of all people suing a wrestling promoter and somehow an angry Scott Steiner is involved. "Brother, brother, the house was light" is finally going mainstream and primetime. pic.twitter.com/u2XjCEg2OY — Joe Dombrowski (@joe_dombrowski) March 30, 2022