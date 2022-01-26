Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Too Cool To Get Married On WWE Raw, Talks Their Backstage Reaction

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty discussed Vince McMahon wanting Too Cool to marry each other in a wedding on Raw, how Too Cool came together, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Scotty 2 Hotty on being paired with Brian Christopher in WWE: “That day of WrestleMania, I go to catering to get a coffee and the way I remember it – it’s like there’s nobody else for like a mile around. As I am getting the coffee, here comes Vince McMahon. And he’s getting a coffee and there’s like a spotlight shining down on us [laughs]. I said, ‘Hey, thanks for having me put on WrestleMania, it’s really cool.’ I said, ‘I know you have me with Brian Christopher,’ who was Too Sexy Brian Christopher at the same time. A couple of years before that I had used the name Scott Too Hot Taylor on some indie shows. So, I pitched that to him, and the next week I was Scott Too Hot Taylor, he was Too Sexy Brian Christopher, and together we were Too Much. We were like the ambiguously gay duo. That was the thing, right?”

On Vince McMahon wanting Too Cool to marry each other in a wedding on Raw: “This was the first time I met Stephanie. She was at TV hanging around, and [Vince] comes up to us, and dude, I had barely had a conversation since the coffee at WrestleMania. He said, ‘We’ve seen tag teams come and go over the years, but we have never seen tag teams come together for life.’ He goes, ‘I want to do a wedding, where you guys marry each other on Monday Night Raw. We will have all the other guys on the outside in their tuxedos clapping.’ I am like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I am like early 20s and he had just become a heel promoter with the whole Bret Hart thing. So, in my mind, I am trying to justify all this, like, ‘I can do this. And then a year down the road we can say how the heel promoter made us do this and become babyfaces.’ I am trying to justify every idea in my own head. Brian just wouldn’t do it. He had wrestled for his dad in Memphis for years and years and had a solid paycheck there. So, I am sure he had a backup if he had to go back there. So, he flat out refused to do the tag team wedding, which Billy and Chuck later did. We said no, so they took us and Ron and Don Harris were coming out as the DOA with the motorcycles. They took us and made us like their bitches, and they put us on the back of their bike with pink motorcycle helmets on and we would just come out holding their waists. I don’t know if that was our punishment or a test. ‘Let’s see if they’re really on board and we’ll test them a little bit.’”

On how Too Cool came together: “It must’ve been 1999, I think we did a backstage pre-tape saying that Too Much was dead, and we are now known as Too Cool. Now I go back and watch it, and it was so cringy. I can remember Brian and I sitting in the locker room writing this promo out ourselves. It was so horrible. There might have been one writer at the time, but not for us. It was just like, ‘We are the coolest cats in the litter box,’ talking like white boy wannabe rappers. That’s what it was when it started, and I think over time it just evolved to like this fun thing.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.