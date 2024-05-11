SCWPro Announces Fight For Austin Benefit Show Next Weekend

SCWPro has announced a benefit show next weekend to help Austin Acree in his fight against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The promotion announced on Friday that they will hold a Fight For Austin show on May 18th in Blue Grass, Iowa, with all proceeds benefitting Acree, better known as Garrote.

You can donate to Acree’s GoFundMe here. The full announcement is below:

“This one is bigger than wrestling”

For almost 21 years, SCWPro has been running professional wrestling events in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, but on Saturday May 18th, they will run their most important event ever. “Fight for Austin!” will be a benefit event for Austin Acree, better known to SCWPro fans as the monster, Garrote. All ticket sales will benefit Austin’s medical bills as he battles with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Garrote debuted at SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories on Saturday October 22, 2022 as a member of The Chosen when he helped Eric Eznite retain the QC Cup. He would make his in-ring debut two months later at Season’s Beatings at the Walcott Coliseum. Over the course of his career, Garrote shared the ring with the likes of Marek Brave, “The Iceberg” Deonn Rusman, “The Shug” Shane Hollister, and more SCWPro greats. He teams with Eric Eznite, Malik Champion, and Evangeline as a member of The Chosen.

Outside the ring, Austin is the opposite of the monster you see in the mask. Austin graduated from the twenty third class of the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy where he was trained by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, Marek Brave, and Matt Mayday. When he graduated from class, there were immediate plans to incorporate him into the SCWPro roster due to his size and exemplary ability in the ring. Even as he dealt with injuries, Austin would work with the ring crew, attend all of the events, and help in any way he could. Many members of the locker room would testify they never had a bad experience with Austin. He is always kind and great to be around.

On Saturday March 16, 2024, at SCWPro “Oh Hell Yeah”, Marek Brave announced to the crowd that Austin Acree had been battling with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. He then announced that on Saturday May 18th, SCWPro would be presenting the “Fight for Austin” event at the Blue Grass Community Center in Blue Grass, Iowa. Tickets for the event will be $10 at the door. All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Austin’s medical bills. Blue Grass, Iowa is eleven miles east of Davenport, Iowa.

Those unable to attend “Fight for Austin!” are encouraged to make a donation to Austin’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3928fc22.