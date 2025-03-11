wrestling / News
SCWPro Quad City Storm Hockey Night Results 3.8.25: Battle Royal Main Events, More
March 11, 2025 | Posted by
SCWPro held their Quad City Storm Hockey Night show on Saturday night, and with a battle royal serving as the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Moline, Illinois show below, per Fightful:
* Deonn Rusman, Carlos Oliva, and Johnny Wisdom def. Eric Eznite, Malik Champion, and Augustus Draven
* Shane Hollister def. Dante Leon
* Corn Boi def. David Ratel
* Battle Royal: Ript Studwell def. Brandon Becker, James Thomas, John Bonhart, Johnny Wisdom, Master Toad, Jared Thumb, Calvin Kelly, Casey Jax, ‘King’ Steven Youngblood, and Nevin Knoxville
More Trending Stories
- D-Von Dudley Addresses Fans Booing Hulk Hogan at the WWE Raw on Netflix Debut, Calls Hogan ‘One of the Biggest Liars’ in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Disagrees With Comparisons Between John Cena And Hulk Hogan Turning Heel
- Maven on How Much More He Was Paid for Wrestling Triple H in 2004, Serving as Raw GM
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill