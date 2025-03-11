SCWPro Quad City Storm Hockey Night Results 3.8.25: Battle Royal Main Events, More

SCWPro held their Quad City Storm Hockey Night show on Saturday night, and with a battle royal serving as the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Moline, Illinois show below, per Fightful:

* Deonn Rusman, Carlos Oliva, and Johnny Wisdom def. Eric Eznite, Malik Champion, and Augustus Draven

* Shane Hollister def. Dante Leon

* Corn Boi def. David Ratel

* Battle Royal: Ript Studwell def. Brandon Becker, James Thomas, John Bonhart, Johnny Wisdom, Master Toad, Jared Thumb, Calvin Kelly, Casey Jax, ‘King’ Steven Youngblood, and Nevin Knoxville