Various News: Sean Waltman On His Favorite Wrestling Matches, WWE Records Broken In 2019, New WWE Shop Merchandise

– In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman revealed which matches from his long wrestling career were his favorites. He selected his tag match with Razor Ramon (as the 1-2-3 Kid) against Shawn Michaels and Diesel, as well as a match with Bret Hart.

– The latest edition of WWE List This looks at records that were broken this year. It includes nineteen records overall, including Charlotte Flair beating the record for most women’s title reigns, Dolph Ziggler having the most televised WWE Title opportunities without winning and more.

– WWE Shop has a new “Ouroboros” shirt for Sheamus, and new women’s lightweight pullover hoodies with designs for Becky Lynch, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Io Shirai.