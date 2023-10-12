Sean Waltman On His Time In TNA, Says He Was a ‘Mess’ Most Of The Time There

Sean Waltman recently looked back at his experience in TNA and what he was hoping to do during his stints there. Waltman spoke with Fightful for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:

On what he was trying to do with the X-Division: “Well, what I was doing was, the guys in the X-Division and Light Heavyweight, the Cruiserweight divisions, the moves are amazing, right? The spots are amazing. I got to share with them, and guys like AJ Styles in my first match with him, how to incorporate all that stuff, but in a main event style with a main event psychology and main event reactions from the people. That was what was different about my X- Division matches.”

On his time with the company: “Yeah, I think so, and I was still, in spite of the fact I was kind of a mess — well, not kind of, I was pretty much a mess most of the time I was ever at TNA / IMPACT — but I was still putting out good stuff in the ring. I wish I would have been able to pass on more knowledge behind the scenes instead of being so messed up back then. But we can’t go back and change things, right? I don’t beat myself up about it anymore. I wish I wouldn’t have been so messed up during my TNA experience. I’ll just put it that way.”