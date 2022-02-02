Sean Waltman on Not Appearing at WWE Royal Rumble, His In-Ring Return

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, and asked him about his upcoming return to the ring. He will be teaming with Joey Janela against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers later this month at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak. He also spoke about his relationship with WWE and letting them know he’d be available for a Royal Rumble appearance but guessing there was no interest on their end Below are some highlights:

Sean Waltman on WWE not expressing interest in having him appear at the Royal Rumble: “As far as the Royal Rumble, I gave them a heads up I’d be ready if they wanted me. I wasn’t actively campaigning for it. I wasn’t going to do that. But I let them know, and I guess they weren’t interested.”

Waltman on his in-ring return: “I did pretty well in this industry when I wasn’t clear-headed, so think of what I can do with a healthy mind and healthy body. don’t know how many matches I have left in me, so I’m going to go out there and have some great f—ing matches. I want to go out on my terms. My last matches, I was going through the greatest hits. It was all nostalgia. This is going to be different.”

On wanting to wrestle while he still can: “I want to do it while I still can. I’ve worked on my body and got a lot of my health issues resolved. My right knee struggled for years, but it’s feeling great now. I’m motivated, I’m happy, and I’m hungry. This is holistic. It’s more than just having my body in good shape again. I’m clear-headed. This is a chance to play a few songs off the new album. There is a lot I want to prove to people that have believed in me for a long time.”