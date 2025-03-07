Session Moth Martina Pulled From Match At EVE: Women Behaving Badly Due To Illness

Session Moth Martina’s match with Miyu Yamashita at Pro Wrestling EVE: Women Behaving Badly is off due to an illness. Martina was set to return to the promotion at tonight’s show with a match against Yamashita, but the promotion announced this afternoon that Martina will not be able to compete due to the illness.

The promotion wrote on Twitter:

“We’re sorry to report that due to illness, @mothfromdaflats is unable to perform tonight. Nobody is more gutted than Martina herself who wanted tonight to be the night to prove herself.

That means there’s space for one person *already on the card* to step up to the fiercest of challenges in facing the woman who was the most dominant EVE Champion in history, @miyu_tjp.

Who will rise up tonight?

