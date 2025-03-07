wrestling / News
Session Moth Martina Pulled From Match At EVE: Women Behaving Badly Due To Illness
Session Moth Martina’s match with Miyu Yamashita at Pro Wrestling EVE: Women Behaving Badly is off due to an illness. Martina was set to return to the promotion at tonight’s show with a match against Yamashita, but the promotion announced this afternoon that Martina will not be able to compete due to the illness.
The promotion wrote on Twitter:
“We’re sorry to report that due to illness, @mothfromdaflats is unable to perform tonight. Nobody is more gutted than Martina herself who wanted tonight to be the night to prove herself.
That means there’s space for one person *already on the card* to step up to the fiercest of challenges in facing the woman who was the most dominant EVE Champion in history, @miyu_tjp.
Who will rise up tonight?
Watch the show LIVE in person at Big Penny Social, Walthamstow, London
http://EVEwrestling.com/tickets
OR
Watch LIVE online via YouTube at http://watchEVEwrestling.com”
We're sorry to report that due to illness, @mothfromdaflats is unable to perform tonight. Nobody is more gutted than Martina herself who wanted tonight to be the night to prove herself.
That means there's space for one person *already on the card* to step up to the fiercest of… pic.twitter.com/jOUJeDQP76
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) March 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Matt Hardy Discusses Edge & Christian Knowing How To Be Great Heels
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince