Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Steve Austin Pose Together, Say They’re The Real Needle Movers

In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins shared a photo of himself with Becky Lynch and Steve Austin. The three are giving the middle finger and Rollins noted that they are the real needle movers. This might be a shot at Roman Reigns, who has said (in character) that he’s the only needle mover in the company.

Of note, Rollins also listed the actual attendance numbers instead of the numbers WWE listed. WWE had 77,899 for night one and 78,453 for night two. However, WrestleTix and other outlets reported the actual numbers as 65,719 for night one and 65,653 for night two. Those are the numbers Rollins quoted.