Seth Rollins Reflects On How The Shield’s Breakup Ultimately Changed the Industry

The Shield broke up back in 2014, and Seth Rollins weighed in on how the trio’s dissolution led to the rise of all three men. Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) and Roman Reigns split when Rollins turned on the group on the June 2nd, 2014 episode of Raw and now the trio are charting their own path. Rollins is a main eventer on Raw, Moxley is the AEW World Champion and Reigns is one of the top names on Smackdown, and Rollins commented on the group’s effect on the industry on the Pivot Podcast.

“To me, that was an extremely important moment in our industry,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “We did that in 2014. In 2014, business was not great. We were not doing great. Television ratings were [going down] as television was going to streaming. Live events not doing good. Talent roster is not doing great. We come in 2012 and want to make a huge impact. We do great as The Shield.”

He continued, “It’s three guys in one act. You got to have three acts. We break The Shield up. That’s a huge moment. That moment took all three of us in separate trajectories that have now…the butterfly effect of that moment has changed and catapulted the business ten years later to a place, financially, it’s as big as it’s ever been. We’re doing things in our industry that, I don’t think, if we take that moment away and keep The Shield together longer or doing something differently and we don’t have that moment, the butterfly effect isn’t the same and I don’t know that the business, where it’s at with myself, Roman, Jon, and the business as a whole is where it is today without that moment.”

Rollins is currently feuding with Bronson Reed on Raw.