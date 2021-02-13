wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Returns to Smackdown, Assaults Cesaro After Cutting Promo (Video)
Seth Rollins is back on Smackdown and he’s right back to his heelish ways, attacking Cesaro after cutting a promo about leading the brand. Rollins made his return to the Blue Brand for the first time since Survivor Series after having made his return to WWE TV at the Royal Rumble. On tonight’s Smackdown, he came down with the Smackdown roster around the ring and talked about how he had changed for the better as the father of a baby girl. However, he quickly turned to heel tactics again when he said that he has a new vision and is the leader Smackdown needs to go into the future.
The roster walked mid-promo off except for Cesaro, who finally turned to go. Rollins noticed and ran out of the ring, attacking Cesaro on the ramp until Daniel Bryan came out to make the save. You can see video from the segment below:
