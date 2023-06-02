Seth Rollins Announces World Heavyweight Title Open Challenge For WWE Raw

Seth Rollins is challenging anyone to try and take his World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s WWE Raw. Rollins posted to Twitter on Friday to issue an open challenge for his newly-won title that will take place on Monday’s episode, writing:

“My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!?? Let’s change that. Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford! Line ‘em up! #RAW

@WWE

@USANetwork”

The updated lineup for Monday’s show is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge: Seth Rollins vs. TBA

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya