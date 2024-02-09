Seth Rollins Weighs In On WWE Contract Negotiations

Seth Rollins’ WWE contract expires in June, and he’s confident a new deal will be worked out. Rollins spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event and was asked about his contract talks with the company.

“It’s all there in writing,” Rollins said. “We’re going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I’d like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life.”

He added, “I love this place. I am sure that the powers that be feel the same way about me. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be sitting here with this title on my shoulder. I’m sure the compensation will be fair and just.”

Rollins’ opponent for WrestleMania 40 has yet to be revealed at this time.