Several AEW & ROH Wrestlers Pulled From Upcoming Independent Event

It was previously reported that ROH TV tapings will take place in Florida on the final weekend of February, and it seems there is now more evidence. Beyond Wrestling has announced that several AEW & ROH wrestlers were pulled from their February 26 event. This includes Wheeler Yuta, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams and Trish Adora.

The message reads: Wheeler Yuta, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora will no longer be appearing or competing at “Perfection or Vanity” on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester. Email [email protected] if you’d like a refund.