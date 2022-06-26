wrestling / News

Several Wrestlers React Negatively To Kane Applauding The Overturning of Roe v. Wade

June 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Kane expressed his approval with the US Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case from 1973, which guaranteed the right to abortions on a federal level. With the ruling being overturned, abortion has now been banned in several states and is likely to end up banned in more.

Kane wrote: “Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory

Several people in the wrestling world responded negatively to what the Knox County Mayor had to say, including Britt Baker, Paige and more.

Paige wrote: “Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met. But this is the biggest piece of shit take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a “victory”.

Baker added: “No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist. #idiot

You can see similar responses below.

