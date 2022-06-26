Several Wrestlers React Negatively To Kane Applauding The Overturning of Roe v. Wade

In a post on Twitter, Kane expressed his approval with the US Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case from 1973, which guaranteed the right to abortions on a federal level. With the ruling being overturned, abortion has now been banned in several states and is likely to end up banned in more.

Kane wrote: “Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory”

Several people in the wrestling world responded negatively to what the Knox County Mayor had to say, including Britt Baker, Paige and more.

Paige wrote: “Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met. But this is the biggest piece of shit take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a “victory”.”

Baker added: “No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist. #idiot ”

You can see similar responses below.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 24, 2022

Don’t meet your heroes https://t.co/EVme3UuBQT — Karl Fredericks (@karlfredericks_) June 25, 2022

Love when men are happy that women no longer have a choice what to do with their own bodies 🙄 same guy who is pro guns is pro life. Talk about being a hypocrite to the highest degree. https://t.co/nQ9A2a957Y — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 24, 2022

Oh fuck off Yankem you toss pot. #prochoice https://t.co/kUuaHztnDZ — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) June 24, 2022

Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met. But this is the biggest piece of shit take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a “victory”. https://t.co/xOnCLihd46 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 24, 2022

No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist. #idiot https://t.co/39sZVzUfQ8 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 24, 2022