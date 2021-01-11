wrestling / News
Sgt. Slaughter Calls Out Mustafa Ali, Ali Responds
A fan recently took offense to Mustafa Ali going after the RAW legends on RAW Talk, and tweeted to Sgt. Slaughter about it. Slaughter stayed in character and call Ali a maggot, only for Ali to throw his time as an Iraqi sympathizer in his face.
Slaughter wrote: “Listen up. Thanks for all your support of all those who paved the yellow brick road that the scum & puke Mustafa Ali has been allowed to put his slimy foot on! Look up ‘maggot’ in any dictionary, you will see a photo of Ali.”
Ali replied: “Remember when you betrayed our country, maggot?”
Mustafa Ali is outraged by Raw Legends Night: Raw Talk, Jan. 4, 2021 https://t.co/xSGVgdgLxM via @YouTube
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 5, 2021
Listen Up @Caseyk1King Thanks For UR Support Of ALL Those Who Paved The Yellow Brick Road👍🏻That The Scum & Puke @AliWWE🤮Has Been Allowed To Put His Slimy Foot On‼️Look Up “Maggot” In ANY Dictionary U Will See A Photo Of @AliWWE💩NO Push Ups For U @Caseyk1King
— SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) January 11, 2021
Remember when you betrayed our country, maggot? https://t.co/KhqOk0ZPxV pic.twitter.com/8uqF9KZ9GX
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lacey Evans Workout Pic, Mandy Rose & More Highlight WWE’s Top Instagram Pics Of the Week
- Nick Jackson Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Year
- Jimmy Hart On Managing Hulk Hogan, Filming WWE Legends’ House, Coming Up With nWo Wolfpac Theme Song
- Big E Reveals Tweets Apollo Crews Wrote About Him In 2013 Then Deleted