Sgt. Slaughter Calls Out Mustafa Ali, Ali Responds

A fan recently took offense to Mustafa Ali going after the RAW legends on RAW Talk, and tweeted to Sgt. Slaughter about it. Slaughter stayed in character and call Ali a maggot, only for Ali to throw his time as an Iraqi sympathizer in his face.

Slaughter wrote: “Listen up. Thanks for all your support of all those who paved the yellow brick road that the scum & puke Mustafa Ali has been allowed to put his slimy foot on! Look up ‘maggot’ in any dictionary, you will see a photo of Ali.”

Ali replied: “Remember when you betrayed our country, maggot?”

Mustafa Ali is outraged by Raw Legends Night: Raw Talk, Jan. 4, 2021

