Shane Haste Says He’s a Free Agent: ‘Whatever Happens, Happens’

Shane Haste is happy in free agency, revealing that he’s not signed to a company right now. The former Shane Thorne and Slapjack told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he is just doing events on a show-by-show basis and is happy with that being the case.

“I’m a free agent. Just doing [by show things],” he said. “I’m only contracted to my fiancé. That’s it. Whatever happens, happens. That’s the thing with me. I know there was a talk we’d had when we first joined NXT and WWE and bringing the team name there, we didn’t want to do it. We’ve got other guys in Japan, Harley Jackson, we got other guys all around Australia with Slex and he’s doing NOAH stuff, too. That was the point of the TMDK name was to have that independence and go forth and do what you can do. So if WWE owned that, I think it would ruin the legacy that we have with that, if that makes any sense.”

Since being released from WWE in November of last year, Haste has worked with a variety of companies including NJPW, PWG, Millennium Pro, United Wrestling Network and more.