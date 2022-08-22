Shane Haste Says He Had Fun Being a ‘Fill-In Guy’ On WWE Raw

Shane Haste recently looked back at his time in WWE when he was moved to Raw, noting that it was fun to be a “fill-in guy.” The former Shane Thorne and Slapjack spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed being moved from NXT to the main roster and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On transitioning to the main roster: “A lot of it was that a lot of main roster talent and things like that couldn’t travel. So they had to use who was in Orlando, and then myself and Hudson weren’t really doing anything set in stone on NXT. So a lot of people who weren’t doing anything on NXT got used on Main Event and then you just get seen. You’re in the right place at the right time, you get seen and then they’re like, ‘Alright, we’ve seen they’re able to work on Main Event. Let’s bring them into RAW,’ because they still need the people for that, too. So it was very much right place at the right time and being an incredible wrestler.”

On being a “fill-in guy” on Raw: “I think it was just people that were rolling with it. ‘Cause everyone was getting tested all the time, too. So people would pop for COVID and then you’d have to pull them off, this and that. So they were very much making it up as they went along and trying to put a product out there. There were sometimes I’d get a call in the morning saying, ‘Can you be here in a few hours to wrestle this person for Main Event?’ and it was like, ‘Yep, whatever.’ You get used to it. Especially in the position I was in at NXT because years before that I was just being a fill in kind of guy. I was used to it. Like I said, I’m a good wrestler—toot-toot my own horn—so it’s not too hard, and at that point as well. I was just trying to do me. I didn’t have to put too much thought into ‘What’s this gonna do for my character?’ ‘What’s this gonna do for that?’ I don’t have any storylines. I don’t have a character to hold me to do anything with. So I’m just doing whatever I want to do. I was a heel at the time, so, I’m like, ‘I’m not winning, who cares?’ I’m just gonna go out there and put on a good show.”