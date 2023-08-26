wrestling / News
Shane Helms on Learning WCW Was Being Sold to WWE, the Last Days of WCW
– Former WWE Superstar and current Producer Shane Helms (aka Hurricane Helms) recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet on the last days of WCW before the company was sold to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Shane Helms on seeing Shane McMahon in the locker room before announcement of WCW being sold to WWE: “When Shane McMahon walked in that room that day, everybody’s heart skipped a beat. We heard this company’s gonna buy, this company’s gonna buy it, it’s gonna be this, everything’s gonna be fine. In some cases, management was just trying to keep morale up, you know? I don’t think they were [saying], ‘Hey, just go tell them a lie.’ I don’t think it was that.”
On simply trying to focus on his work in the ring in those final months: “You’ll see us, in those last couple months of WCW — if there’s a match of the night, more than likely it’s 3 Count, or Sugar Shane’s in there,” Helms stated. “It’s that group of the young guys that — man, we [were] fighting for this, fighting for these moments. And for a lot of us, it paid off. Not for everybody, of course.”
