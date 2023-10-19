Shane McMahon’s Son Declan Won’t Rule Out a WWE Run

Shane McMahon’s son Declan says he’s not closing the door on a possible run in WWE and thinks he would be “pretty good” at it. Declan McMahon spoke with WU Online after appearing at WWE Fastlane and was asked about his tweet after the show where he said he was “born for this.” You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the tweet: “My true meaning behind it was, I was born into the business. Being a champion isn’t something that is just displayed by having the belt, it’s something you have to live every day of your life, whether it’s your school work, I’m an older brother to two younger brothers, being an older brother and a great role model, you have to be a champion for them as well. It’s being a champion for yourself every day, showing up every day, and being consistent with that. The other meaning behind it is, when you come up in this family business, and you see it…when WrestleMania 32 came to AT&T Stadium, and running oout there with my bad, it was the coolest experience of my life, just to see 100,000 and a sold out crowd cheering for something that is way bigger than yourself. It really gets to put it in perspective of not only what it means to be a champion, but to be a superstar.”

On a potential wrestling career: “I’m never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it’s all about the story, we’ll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out. As for now, focusing on football and school and we’ll play it by ear.”