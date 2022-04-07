Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:

Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it in my house. I have two younger brothers, so if we’re joking around I’ll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

His thoughts on growing up around the business: “As a kid it’s been great because you get to look up to guys you look at as superheroes. Then you see them come home and they’re banged up. They don’t really look like heroes when they’re your parents. Just being around everybody, I think it’s helped me build my character, just being mature as a young age.”

Declan McMcMahon currently plays as quarterback at Poly Prep Country Day High School in Brooklyn, New York. His father Shane also commented on his commitment to play for Indiana Univesity, which you can see below: