Shane Strickland, DJ Z Get New Names at NXT Live Event
– Shane Strickland and DJ Z are the latest NXT stars to be rechristened with new names, debuting their latest monikers at an NXT house show. The show took place in Largo, Florida and saw Strickland come out as Isaiah Scott, while DJ Z is now Joaquin Wilde. You can see some pics of the two from the taping below:
Your winner @joaquinwilde_ #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/ltNZ646eCR
— Zachary Lumpkin (@zlumpkin) June 6, 2019
Welcome to @WWENXT @joaquinwilde_ #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/KT7JHVsOyS
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 6, 2019
M3 – Isaiah Scott (@swerveconfident) and @GREATBLACKOTAKU defeated @ElliotSextonAUS and @Jonah_Rock (accompanied by @StokelyHathaway) #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/gf7Xi5eSaP
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 7, 2019
New name for @swerveconfident is “Isaiah Scott.” Teaming with @GREATBLACKOTAKU #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/vl7SAqN0T5
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 6, 2019
