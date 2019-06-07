wrestling / News

Shane Strickland, DJ Z Get New Names at NXT Live Event

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Strickland MLW

– Shane Strickland and DJ Z are the latest NXT stars to be rechristened with new names, debuting their latest monikers at an NXT house show. The show took place in Largo, Florida and saw Strickland come out as Isaiah Scott, while DJ Z is now Joaquin Wilde. You can see some pics of the two from the taping below:

