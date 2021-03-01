Shane Taylor On His ROH World Title Match, Friendship With Keith Lee, Diversity in Wrestling

Shane Taylor recently discussed his ROH World Title match on this week’s episode, his friendship with Keith Lee and more in a new interview. Taylor spoke with TV Insider, and you can see the highlights below:

On the opportunity of his World Title match: “You’re talking about a legacy and lineage of a championship that is synonymous with being the best in the world. To have my name mentioned as a challenger, it’s exciting and humbling. There has been only one African American male that has made the history that I’m attempting to make and won the ROH championship, and that’s Jay Lethal.”

On if there’s been progress diversity in the ring since he started wrestling: “We’ve taken steps forward. I don’t think talent has ever been an issue. The issue comes in with management. They end up stereotyping Black people into roles that can be readily identifiable or comfortable with the masses. It doesn’t work when you’re only putting people into a box. If you can create multilayered characters for guys like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or Triple H, then you can do it for Bobby Lashley or Kofi Kingston, or Keith Lee.

“Put people on the creative team who understand these cultures. That would give a more authentic version of these characters fans can relate to because you’re not giving them a cookie-cutter version of some Black person. It’s not a caricature of the culture. You get to see what these talents have.”

On his friendship with Keith Lee: “[We’re] as close as ever. My crew is different from a lot of people’s in pro wrestling. It’s a family feel, and we motivate each other. That goes beyond pro wrestling. It’s fantastic to see Keith Lee win the NXT title and North American title simultaneously and make history.”