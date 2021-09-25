Shane Thorne Gets New Crocodile Dundee Style Gimmick for WWE SmackDown Dark Match

– Looks like it’s back to the gimmick table for Shane Thorne. The former Retribution member known as Slapjack, worked a new Crocodile Dundee/Outback Jack style gimmick for a dark match during last night’s SmackDown. Live social media tweets from the event indicate that Thorne beat Theory in a dark match during the show. You can also check out a clip of his new look and gimmick below.

Additionally, Shane Thorne, who hails from Perth, Australia, was tweeting about Crocodile Dundee and Steve Irwin on Twitter, perhaps hinting at his new character.

He initially tweeted, “Suuuuure Croc Dundee isn’t cool [thumbs up]” He later added, “Tell me more about how Steve wasn’t one of the most badass people on the planet.” You can view that clip and his tweets below.

Suuuuure Croc Dundee isn't cool… 👍 pic.twitter.com/CUKdlc0bgg — Shane Thorne (@WWEThorne) September 25, 2021