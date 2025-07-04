WWE Celebrities Shaquille O’Neal, Keith David & More Join Hollywood Walk Of Fame

A trio of WWE celebrities are members of the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class in Shaquille O’Neal, Keith David and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2026 class and it includes O’Neal; who has made several appearances for WWE, AEW, WCW, and TNA; Iglesias, who hosts WWE content on A&E; and David, who has narrated a number of documentaries for WWE.

The honorees were announced at a press conference on Wednesday. The list also includes the likes of Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gordon Ramsay, and musical acts Miley Cyrus, Air Supply, and Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony. The full announcement is below:

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME CLASS OF 2026 ANNOUNCED BY WALK OF FAMERS EUGENIO DERBEZ AND RICHARD BLADE

A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 20, 2025, and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 25th. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Steven Nissen and Walk of Famers Actor Eugenio Derbez and Radio Personality Richard Blade announced the new honorees at a live press conference on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The new selections were revealed to the world via the Walk of Fame website on www.walkoffame.com beginning at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2nd from Ovation Hollywood.

“We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined onto the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026. These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honor them with this well-deserved recognition. Join us in celebrating their achievements and legacies as they take their place among the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame” stated Peter Roth, Chairman.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 are:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Ramboldi (Posthumous), Tony Scott (Posthumous)

In the category of TELEVISION: Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucero, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Melody Thomas Scott, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (double ceremony), Bradley Whitford, Noah Wyle

In the category of RECORDING: Air Supply, Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Paulinho Da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Grupo Intocable, Angélique Kidjo, Lyle Lovett

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Lea Salonga and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

In the category of Sports Entertainment: Shaquille O’Neal

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame Selection Panel congratulate all the honorees. Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication on the official website www.walkoffame.com.