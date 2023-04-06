Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations

As previously reported, Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of Vickie and Eddie Guerrero, accused her stepfather Kris Benson of sexual assault. Vickie later responded by accusing her daughter of lying, then suggested she was disowning her and threatened legal action. In a post on Instagram, Shaul Guerrero, Sherilyn’s sister, issued a statement on the situation. In it, she confirms that her stepfather did what Sherilyn accused him of, but takes issue with some of Sherilyn’s other claims. She wrote:

“I am deeply saddened at the state my family has been in for years. What my sister stated happened on the cruise was true. She did get SA’d by my stepfather. SA is NEVER okay and she has every right to talk about it. Was it rape…no. But it was unwanted touching which is absolutely unacceptable and traumatizing. This incident tore an even deeper wedge into our family than what was there before. My mother and sister have had a deeply tumultuous relationship for years, same with my sister and I. After this incident on the cruise we all went into various forms of therapy in order to heal.

My sister has led the public to believe we abandoned her after the SA which is not true. The family went into various forms of therapy and Mom & Kris helped Sherilyn get on her feet again by helping her financially as they have done for Sherilyn since she was 22. Does this solve the wounds-absolutely not, but she was not abandoned after this incident. Family or not I have refused people in my life who do not treat me with respect. I have refused to continue my role in my family where I play peacekeeper especially when I am states away and can’t referee properly.

Sherilyn I will once again offer to do therapy with you so we can sort out our relationship. Morn has offered the same these past years as we all know we need a professional to be in the room if we are going to talk to each other. You have never stepped forward to want to mend the relationship or take us up on therapy despite us saying we will take care of the details and finances. Sherilyn what happened to you was not okay. What happened on that cruise tore an even deeper wedge into our family. But the reason why we all don’t talk is a deep well of tangled hurt and complication that I can barely understand let alone the fans that think they know our family.

I’m so sad that we are dealing with all of this hurt publicly now. I hope the family that is supporting you will hold your hand and give you the support you need. That family does not include me due to the verbal and emotional abuse you have subjected me to over many years. My boundaries matter just as yours do and until you agree to meet with a therapist to work this out, then we will continue to heal separately. I hope you find healing.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with sexual assault, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. It is safe and confidential.