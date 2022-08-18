Shawn Michaels Says NXT Europe Is A ‘Natural Expansion’ Of The Brand

In an interview with Metro, Shawn Michaels went into more detail about the upcoming launch of NXT Europe, which was announced earlier today. NXT UK will go on hiatus and the final show will be Worlds Collide on September 4 at 4 PM ET on Peacock. Here are highlights:

On plans to launch NXT Europe: “It’s just a natural expansion of things because that brand, since 2016, has been fantastic. Yes, it’s been quiet and underneath the radar, but I don’t think you’ll find anybody that wouldn’t argue that it’s been a real quality product from its existence.”

On recruiting athletes vs. independent wrestlers: “We are in the beginning stages, these are all things we are going to be talking about – but I’ll say this. I really think – I always hate to speak for Hunter, but I always feel like we’re of the same mindset a lot of the time and I think it’s about balance. Certainly, we’re always going to continue to go out there and recruit young, sports-minded athletes, young men and women that want to help WWE grow and expand. But I just don’t think there’s anyway to ignore the talent – and especially the international talent – that’s out there. I don’t think anything is going to be off the table.”

On Worlds Collide: ‘It’s sort of a pseudo-final event for NXT UK at Worlds Collide. I’m just excited that we’re growing it. A lot of things we have talked about in the past, now they’re finally happening and this talent’s gonna have the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of all their hard work.’