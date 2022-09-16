Shawn Spears Trains With Natalya and Tyson Kidd

In a post on Instagram, Shawn Spears shared a photo of himself with Natalya and Tyson Kidd, who he has been training with recently.

He wrote: “Long post incoming:

Always great to see 2 people whom I deeply admire and consider true friends in an industry of acquaintances.

The heart (no pun intended ) they bring to this industry and the knowledge they are eager to share, was a breath of fresh air for me tonight.

Seeing so many young, hardworking, up and coming talent can be an inspiring sight when inspiration can be tough to find after 20+ years.

Between the extraordinary mind, care and talent @tjwilson711 brings to professional wrestling and @natbynature without question, Hall of Fame career, a wealth of knowledge is available to learn how it’s done at the highest of levels.

Thank you for having me tonight my friends. I needed this