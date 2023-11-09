– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler discussed why she likes working in front of the international crowds for WWE events. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I’ve always said that the international crowds are always a little bit different energy, a little bit crazier. I’m excited, you know what I mean? It’s really been successful for us to do these international things when you look at especially the last year or so. The energy that the international crowds bring, you see it translate into the show, I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event, Shayna Baszler competed in a Fatal 5-Way Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship agains champion Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark. Ripley won the match to retain her title. The event was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Next year, WWE has more major premium live events planned for overseas, including WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia and Bash in Berlin in Berlin, Germany.