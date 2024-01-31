Shayna Baszler Felt Down After Her Loss to Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 36

Shayna Baszler battled Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36, and she says she wasn’t feeling good after that loss. Baszler challenged Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at the PPV, and she told Busted Open Radio that she was feeling “down” after the loss until Josh Barnett talked to her and gave her some reassurance. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being upset after her loss to Lynch: “There was a time period after I had that match with Becky. I lost and I was down about that. … WrestleMania seems like the end of the [line], right? So I [was] like, ‘Now what? I missed it.'”

On getting back to her roots after that: “[I have] the type of style where people go, ‘Oh! Shayna’s back!’ And it’s a threat. With what I bring to the table, it’s not a common thing, especially as far as the women’s division.”