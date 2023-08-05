– During a recent interview with Nerds and Beyond, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler discussed her upcoming SummerSlam matchup against Ronda Rousey. Below are some highlights:

Baszler on blending MMA rules with wrestling for her SummerSlam match: “Yeah, I think the cool thing for me about it is that it’s been a thing since I started pro wrestling and, if you watch my MMA career, I’m really showing the shared history that pro wrestling and MMA have. They come from the same place and being able to kind of showcase a throwback sort of blend I think is like the coolest thing for me. You see me every time I get in the ring, I like do this like point to the sky on the steps and that’s to one of my coaches, Billy Robinson, he passed away. That’s important to me that I’m carrying the torch. I think I’m excited to to hopefully put a match on that he would truly be like proud of.”

On what a win over Rousey would mean to her: “Look, if I beat Ronda Rousey in a fight, the thing she’s best in the world at, I think everybody’s heads from top of the card to the bottom of the card — I think all of their heads have to turn my way. So I look at this like beating Ronda Rousey will be a new beginning for me. It’s only up from there, and along that path, if there happens to be certain champions there, you know, they’ll get messed up too. So we’ll see.”

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match goes down later tonight at WWE SummerSlam. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock. SummerSlam is being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.