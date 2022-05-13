Shinjiro Otani Is Still Paralyzed From The Neck Down, Otani Issues Statement

As previously reported, Shinjiro Otani suffered a serious cervical injury during a recent ZERO1 show and couldn’t move from the neck down. Otani has now released a statement (via Fightful) on his health, confirming that he is still paralyzed.

April 10 Shinjiro Otani, who was injured at the main event of the Oshinin PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 20th & 21st Anniversary Tournament and was diagnosed with cervical spinal cord injury, is currently working on treatment and rehabilitation. Before the Shinjiro Otani Aid Tournament to be held at the gymnasium, I would like to announce your comments.

Shinjiro Otani is currently paralyzed from the neck down as previously reported, and this comment was verbally communicated to the nurse and written by himself.

Shinjiro Otani Comment

“To all the hot professional wrestling fans who love professional wrestling, and to all the people involved in the professional wrestling industry.

I’m really sorry for the inconvenience and concern caused by my injury.

Also, I am grateful to everyone for their warm feelings.

Now, I am working hard every day for treatment and rehabilitation so that I can return to everyone as soon as possible.

I will definitely return in front of you.

We look forward to your continued support of ZERO1 and professional wrestling.

May 13, 4th year of Reiwa Shinjiro Otani “