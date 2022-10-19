Shinsuke Nakamura Makes WWE NXT Return, Faces Stacks

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to the ring on this week’s WWE NXT, facing off with Stacks as Tony D’Angelo’s hand-picked opponent. Nakamura made his return to the brand as D’Angelo’s choice to face Stacks, and picked up the win in just under five and a half minutes.

The match was Nakamura’s first televised NXT match since 2017’s NXT Takeover: Orlando. You can see clips from the bout below: