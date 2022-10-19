wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes WWE NXT Return, Faces Stacks
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to the ring on this week’s WWE NXT, facing off with Stacks as Tony D’Angelo’s hand-picked opponent. Nakamura made his return to the brand as D’Angelo’s choice to face Stacks, and picked up the win in just under five and a half minutes.
The match was Nakamura’s first televised NXT match since 2017’s NXT Takeover: Orlando. You can see clips from the bout below:
YeeeaaaaOhhhh!!@ShinsukeN IS BACK ON #WWENXT!!!! pic.twitter.com/PmwcwNsZuB
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2022
.@Channing_WWE asked @ShinsukeN to "bring it"
… Well, he brought it. 💥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VBMejKL5Yd
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2022
