– NJPW announced today that Shota Umino will not be able to compete in the NJPW Soul event on Sunday, June 16. Umino suffered a back injury, forcing him to withdraw from the event. You can see NJPW’s announcement on the news below (via Google Translate):

“Shota Umino, who was scheduled to participate in the “NEW JAPAN SOUL” Sapporo tournament held today, will also be absent due to a back injury. Due to this, there will be some changes to the fight card. We apologize for the sudden announcement and thank you for your understanding. #njSOUL”

Umino was scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match, teaming with YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto against the team of EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo. Earlier this week, competed in the AEW Rampage TV tapings earlier this week, beating Rocky Romero in a singles match. It aired last night on TNT.