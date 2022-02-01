Shotzi Announces Passing of Her Father, Shares Tribute

– WWE Superstar Shotzi announced the passing of her father, Dean Paul Urbanski, who tragically passed away earlier this week after battling COVID-19. She paid tribute to her late father on social media, which you can see below. Shotzi wrote the following about her father:

“Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I didnt think anyone was cooler or more badass than my dad. Biker, black belt, rebel. The true American badass. He influenced me completely. I wanted to be just like my dad. He used to pick me up from school on his Harley and let me watch him get tattooed in our kitchen. He lived a wild life and was so proud of mine. Losing my step dad last April was extremely difficult and I honestly dont know how Im going to get through this. The one thing keeping me sane is the thought of them being together. I love you so much dad! Thank you for being my dad. -Dean Paul Urbanski-”

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Shotzi and the family and friends to her father on their loss. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for donations to Dean Paul Urbanski’s funeral and memorial fund.