Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren Added To EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shotzi Blackheart

In a post on Twitter, EVOLVE Wrestling announced that a match between Shotzi Blackheart and Brandi Lauren has been added to the 10th Anniversary show that will stream on the WWE Network this Saturday.

Here’s the updated card:

NXT Championship
Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

EVOLVE Champion vs. WWN Champion — Winner Take All
EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. WWN Champion JD Drake

EVOLVE Tag Team Championships
Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff (w/ Ayla & The Skulk)

Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak

Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas (Adrian Jaoude)

Babatunde vs. Colby Corino

Fatal 4-Way Match
Curt Stallion vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene (w/ Brandi Lauren)

Brandi Lauren vs. Shotzi Blackheart

