Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren Added To EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show
In a post on Twitter, EVOLVE Wrestling announced that a match between Shotzi Blackheart and Brandi Lauren has been added to the 10th Anniversary show that will stream on the WWE Network this Saturday.
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren has been added to this Saturday's EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration from Philadelphia live on the WWE Network!
Blackheart is also added to #EVOLVE132 this Sunday in MA! https://t.co/slJ3hKCILf
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) July 10, 2019
Here’s the updated card:
NXT Championship
Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
EVOLVE Champion vs. WWN Champion — Winner Take All
EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. WWN Champion JD Drake
EVOLVE Tag Team Championships
Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff (w/ Ayla & The Skulk)
Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak
Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas (Adrian Jaoude)
Babatunde vs. Colby Corino
Fatal 4-Way Match
Curt Stallion vs. Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene (w/ Brandi Lauren)
Brandi Lauren vs. Shotzi Blackheart
