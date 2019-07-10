Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren Added To EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show

In a post on Twitter, EVOLVE Wrestling announced that a match between Shotzi Blackheart and Brandi Lauren has been added to the 10th Anniversary show that will stream on the WWE Network this Saturday.

BREAKING NEWS….

You voted yes with a resounding 89% of the vote!

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren has been added to this Saturday's EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration from Philadelphia live on the WWE Network!

Blackheart is also added to #EVOLVE132 this Sunday in MA! https://t.co/slJ3hKCILf

— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) July 10, 2019