Silas Young Reflects On ROH’s Closure In 2021

Silas Young was with ROH when it shut down in 2021 before being bought by AEW, and he looked back at the closure recently. Young was a guest on Developmentally Speaking and recalled his reaction to the company’s closure at the end of that year.

“I think most guys in the wrestling business understand,” Young said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is our life. I was lucky enough to be with Ring of Honor for almost 9 years… Then we started doing tapings and started feeling really good [after the pandmic] … then all of a sudden, we get told at the end of 2021 ‘at the end of the year, it’s done.’ It’s kinda a kick in the balls.”