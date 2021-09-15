Sinn Bohdi Explains How He Would Have Debuted Kizarny In WWE

Sinn Bodhi has a different idea for how he would have debuted his character Kizarny in WWE than what ultimately ended up happening. Bodhi, who didn’t get to do much with the character despite a lengthy series of vignettes building to his sole match in 2008, appeared on the Dan and Benny in the Ring podcast and revealed his idea for what he would have done.

“My entrance in my mind’s eye would have been you know, instead of pyro or anything like that I one of those big green black pyres of smoke and soot, like, you know, like brimstone, kind of like, a Flash Gordon movie where they would have been a gas chamber you saw that all murky, cloudy, red and black and green smoke, I would have had that,” he said (per Fightful. “I would add little people, little people juggling and stilt walkers and contortionists and all sorts of really creepy hard to look at things I would have had cats and penguins whatever the heck, I could get my hands on budget-wise, you know. I would have come to the ring in a little tiny clown car where you couldn’t see what was in it. I would have had the clown car bump up against the ring, which underneath the ring I would have had loaded with clowns.”

He continued, “I would have a ton of clowns spilling out of a car that would come out of the ring. I would have stayed in the ring, kind of like Danny DeVito, playing Penguin and Batman (in Batman Returns) to where he had that big Ducky, a big ducky. So I would have been in this really bizarre-looking clown car to have the babyface in the middle of the ring going like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ He’s get surrounded by clowns and there’s smoke and penguins and cats and jugglers and whatever the heck is all around. Then, I would have had the sunroof pop open and like a giant hot box just smoke come out of that car and have ‘curiosity killed the ca’t where the babyface you know, looks like kind of hops over the ropes hops onto the hood of the car looks into the sunroof and have a big one of those big mechanical boxing gloves come up and knock them and have them go flying back into the ring and then outcomes me like Danny DeVito and Batman. Boom, bada bing, 1-2-3, that’s what I would have done.”