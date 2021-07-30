Slapjack Reportedly Didn’t Know He’d Been Moved to Smackdown

Slapjack (aka Shane Thorne) is technically on the Smackdown roster, but according to a new report he didn’t learn that until other talent informed him. Fightful Select reports that when Slapjack was moved to the Smackdown roster in April, the move was done without informing him and he began to appear on internal roster sheets and depth charts.

According to the report, Slapjack didn’t know until other wrestlers told him he was on the roster sheets. The RETRIBUTION alumnus hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania and is still listed as the Slapjack character. He worked a dark match against Karrion Kross on the June 25th Smackdown taping and in a dark match battle royal on July 16th.