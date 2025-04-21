Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown Show kicks off with a highlight package from WrestleMania 41 Night One. Tonight’s Countdown Show hosts are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. They start off by discussing Jey Uso’s win over Gunther and then head to a discussion of Seth Rollins’ win over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Next up is a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena followed by a highlight package of all of Randy Orton’s WrestleMania matches over the last 21 years.

The second hour of the Countdown Show starts with a highlight package from the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. We head to a highlight package from Cody Rhodes’ entire career leading to WrestleMania 41 followed by a video package for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. Next up is a video package for AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul followed by a video package for Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio.

The third hour of the Countdown Show starts with a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley followed by highlights of LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu from WrestleMania 41 Night One. Next up are highlights of Jey Uso vs. Gunther followed by a breakdown of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. The Countdown Show finishes up with Dana White narrating a City of Dreamers video package about Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 41 Night Two begins with Ava Max performing the national anthem.



Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship

Iyo Sky (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley



The bell rings, and Ripley and Belair immediately get in each other’s faces. Sky levels both of her competitors with a pair of drop kicks before Ripley and Belair trade rear waist lock takedowns. Belair sends Ripley to the corner with a drop kick of her own and then goes to work with mounted punches. Belair traps both Ripley and Sky in the corner and connects with mounted punches to both of them. Sky takes down Ripley and Belair with a double blockbuster before Belair slams Sky’s face into the top turnbuckle. The action spills to the outside as Ripley levels Belair with a cannonball off the apron, and then Sky levels Ripley with an Asai moonsault. The action returns to the ring, and Belair delivers three rolling suplexes to Sky. Sky goes for a seated senton off the apron, but Belair catches her in mid-air and slams her into the barricade. The action returns to the ring, and Ripley catches Sky with a Razor’s Edge onto Belair. Ripley locks in the Prism Trap on Sky, but Belair breaks it up. Sky takes control with running double knee shots to both Ripley and Belair. Sky heads up top, but Ripely and Belair both head up behind her and hit a double superplex. Belair tries to leapfrog Ripley, but Ripley big boots her out of the air. Belair heads up top and hits a 450 splash to Sky. Ripley catches Belair with the Riptide, but Belair kicks out at two. Ripley goes for a Riptide on Sky, but Sky counters into a tornado DDT. Ripley heads up top and drags Sky up top with her. Ripley goes for a Riptide from the top rope, but Sky counters into something akin to an inverted crucifix takedown from the top. Belair catches Sky with the KOD, but Ripley breaks up the pin to save the match. Belair gets in Ripley’s face, so Ripley slaps the taste out of her mouth. Ripley and Belair head up top, and Ripley head butts Belair all the way to the floor. Sky heads up top and goes for a poison rana from the top, but Ripley blocks and slams Sky’s face into the top of the turnbuckle. Belair pulls Ripley off the top and goes for the KOD, but Ripley blocks. Belair successfully hits the KOD on Ripley and makes the pin, but Sky connects with Over the Moonsault onto Belair and gets the three count.

Match Result: Iyo Sky defeats Bianca Belair with Over the Moonsault.

Match Length: 14:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Sin City Street Fight

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre



McIntyre attacks Priest before the bell even rings, but Priest dumps McIntyre to the outside as the match officially begins. Priest heads to the apron and connects with a diving elbow shot to McIntyre on the outside. McIntyre and Priest brawl around ringside, and McIntyre suplexes Priest on the ramp. Priest grabs the ring steps and launches them into McIntyre’s face. Priest whips McIntyre into the barricade and grabs a table from under the ring. Priest slides the table into the ring, but McIntyre slams Priest into the ring steps. McIntyre whips Priest into the ring steps and then slams the ring steps into Priest’s face. McIntyre slams the steps onto Priest’s back and then takes a selfie his brother’s phone. McIntyre rolls Priest into the ring and grabs a steel chair from under the ring. McIntyre drives the edge of the chair into the side of Priest’s head and then grabs two tables from under the ring. McIntyre sets up the two tables at ringside but eats a punch from Priest on the apron. McIntyre fights back with a Glasgow Kiss and then clotheslines Priest over the top rope. McIntyre dives over the top rope and connects with Priest on the outside. McIntyre rolls Priest back into the ring and goes for a Claymore, but Priest throws a chair into McIntyre’s face. McIntyre connects with a chair shot to the back and then wraps the chair around Priest’s neck. McIntyre goes for a Claymore, but Priest counters into a modified South of Heaven to avoid disaster. Priest goes to work with chair shots of his own to McIntyre’s back. Priest wedges the chair between the middle and top turnbuckles but eats a spinebuster from McIntyre. McIntyre takes Priest up top and sets up for White Noise, but Priest slides out and hits a Razor’s Edge through a table for a two count. Priest goes for South of Heaven onto the ring steps, but McIntyre rakes the eyes and hits the Future Shock DDT onto the ring steps for a two count. Priest and McIntyre slug it out in the middle of the ring. McIntyre connects with a Glasgow Kiss, but Priest levels McIntyre with a clothesline. Priest goes for Old School, but McIntyre knocks Priest off the top rope and through the two tables at ringside. McIntyre drags Priest back into the ring and positions his head next to the chair between the turnbuckles. McIntyre hits a Claymore that drives Priest’s head into the chair, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Damian Priest with a Claymore into a chair.

Match Length: 13:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (Champion) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio



The match begins, and Balor and Mysterio immediately double team Breakker and dump him to the outside. Penta sends Balor and Mysterio to the outside and connects with a dive over the top rope. Breakker slams himself into Penta on the outside and then rolls him back into the ring. Breakker catches Penta with the World’s Strongest Slam and then spears Mysterio. Breakker drives his shoulder into Penta in the corner, and then Penta lands a drop kick to Balor and Mysterio in the corner. Breakker hits Penta and Balor with a double German suplex. Breakker delivers a double suplex to Balor and Mysterio. Carlito has arrived at ringside, and with Bron Breakker nearby, I fear for his life. Breakker goes for the spear but eats a kick from Balor. Balor sends Breakker to the outside… MYSTERIO TURNS ON BALOR! Mysterio kicks Balor to the ropes and goes for the 619, but Balor blocks and stomps on Mysterio. Penta catches Balor with the Penta Driver and gets a two count. Breakker goes for a spear, but Carlito low bridges the top rope and sends Breakker to the outside. Carlito is going to die. Penta hits Mysterio with the Mexican Destroyer, but Carlito pulls Penta out of the ring. Carlito pulls Penta up onto one of the announce table, but Breakker launches himself off the other announce table and spears Carlito through the table. Back in the ring, Breakker hits Penta with the spear. Mysterio catches Breakker with the 619 and heads up top, but Balor makes him lose his balance. Balor hits Breakker with Sling Blade and heads up top. Balor hits the Coup de Grâce and makes the cover, but Mysterio connects with a Frog Splash to Balor and gets the three count.

Match Result: Dominik Mysterio defeats Finn Balor with the Frog Splash.

Match Length: 10:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Randy Orton vs. Joe Hendry



Orton calls for someone to answer his open challenge… JOE HENDRY IS HERE!!! HOLY SHIT, JOE HENDRY IS HERE!!! Orton goes for a quick RKO, but Hendry counters and rolls up Orton for a two count. Hendry catches Orton with a neck breaker, but Orton catches him with a poke to the eye. Orton delivers a power slam and follows up with his patented rope-assisted DDT. Orton goes for the RKO, but Hendry counters into a fallaway slam. Hendry kips up and turns to smile at the camera but then eats an RKO out of nowhere for the three count. After the match, Orton helps Hendry to his feet and raises his hand… before delivering one more RKO. That was literally as perfect as a three-minute wrestling match can be.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Joe Hendry with the RKO.

Match Length: 3:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***** (And I’m dead serious. That was perfect execution of what this match was intended to be, and there was more entertainment in three minutes than many matches have in twenty or thirty minutes. This was a perfect WrestleMania moment.)



AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul



“AJ’s hair looks nicer than mine.” – My Wife. Styles and Paul lock up to start the match, and Paul muscles Styles to the corner. Styles grabs a standing side head lock, but Paul back body drops Styles to the apron. Styles levels Paul with a shoulder block and then pulls Paul to the apron. Paul kicks Styles away from the apron and slingshots himself out of the ring, but Styles catches Paul in the ring skirt and beats him senseless. Styles whips Paul into the barricade, but then Paul whips Styles shoulder-first into the ring post. Paul hits a slingshot crossbody to the outside and then bounces Styles’ head of the announce table. Paul grabs his drone, and we switch to the drone camera as Paul rolls Styles back into the ring. Paul hits the Fall from Grace and gets a two count. Paul follows up with the Over Bomb, a big boot, and a leg drop. Paul peppers Styles with jabs and then catches him with a moonsault for a two count. Styles levels Paul with a clothesline and hits a neck breaker. Styles follows up with a brainbuster and gets a two count. Styles sets up for the Styles Clash, but Paul flips out to counter. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Paul catches him and counters into a rolling senton. Paul hits a Lionsault and gets a two count. Paul takes Styles up top, but Styles knocks him back down to the mat. Styles ties up Paul in a reverse tree of woe and drives his boot into Paul’s back. Paul fights back with a Buckshot Lariat and gets a two count. Styles hits a Rack Bomb, but Paul retaliates with a Styles Clash. Styles fights back with a Styles Clash of his own. A member of Paul’s entourage tries to slide brass knuckles to Paul, but Karrion Kross stops him. Kross begs Styles to use the brass knuckles, but Styles uses them against Kross instead. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Paul ducks and hits the Pulverizer for the three count.

Match Result: Logan Paul defeats AJ Styles with the Pulverizer.

Match Length: 17:04

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (Champions) vs. Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch



BECKY LYNCH IS HERE!!! BECKY LYNCH IS LYRA VALKYRIA’S TAG TEAM PARTNER!!! Lynch and Morgan start the match, but Morgan immediately makes the tag to Rodriguez. Lynch punches Rodriguez in the jaw and then counters a scoop slam into a sleeper hold. Lynch makes the tag to Valkyria, and Valkyria catches Rodriguez with an enzuigiri. Rodriguez head to the outside, but Valkyria catches her with a drop kick between the ropes. Valkyria rolls Rodriguez back into the ring and heads up top, but Morgan knocks Valkyria down to the mat. Morgan gets the tag and works over Rodriguez in the corner. Morgan hits Three Amigos and follows up with a running knee shot to the jaw for a two count. Rodriguez gets the tag and hits a slingshot power slam. Valkyria goes for the tag, but Morgan pulls Lynch off the apron. Lynch chases Morgan around the ring but eats a big boot from Rodriguez. Morgan gets the tag as Valkyria posts Rodriguez in the corner and makes the hot tag to Lynch. Lynch connects with an enzuigiri and follows up with the Bexploder. Morgan heads to the outside but eats a baseball slide from Lynch. Lynch rolls Morgan back into the ring and locks in the Dis-arm-her. Morgan is close to tapping, but Rodriguez charges into the ring and breaks the hold. Valkyria dumps Rodriguez to the outside, and Lynch hits Morgan with the Manhandle Slam for the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Liv Morgan with the Manhandle Slam.

Match Length: 8:44

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

THE GLASS BREAKS!!! STONE COLD IS HERE!!! Austin rides a four-wheeler down to the ring to announce tonight’s attendance of 63,226. Stone Cold isn’t sure that number is correct, so he tries to recount the crowd himself, but he gives up somewhere around nineteen. And that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so.



Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (Champion) vs. John Cena



Rhodes and Cena circle each other to start and then lock up in the middle of the ring. Rhodes locks in a side head lock and then drops Cena with a shoulder block. Cena rolls out of the ring to regroup and then methodically climbs back up onto the ring apron. Rhodes locks in a hammer lock, but Cena makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Cena catches Rhodes with a side head lock takedown, but Rhodes breaks the hold with a head scissors. Cena again rolls of the ring to regroup, but Rhodes connects with a suicide dive. Rhodes rolls Cena back into the ring but eats a punch from Cena. Rhodes muscles Cena to the corner, but Cena pokes the eye and stomps on Rhodes. Cena continues to stomp on Rhodes and lands a knee shot to the head. Cena whips Rhodes to the corner and then catapults Rhodes neck-first into the bottom rope. Cena levels Rhodes with a big boot and follows up with a clothesline for a two count. Cena hits a side slam and gets another two count. Cena connects with a double ax handle from the second rope and then slams Rhodes’ head into the top turnbuckle. Cena hits another double ax handle shot from the second rope, but Rhodes counters with a kick to the gut when Cena tries it for a third time. Cena catches Rhodes with a tornado DDT out of the corner and follows up with a shoulder tackle. Cena hits a second shoulder tackle and follows up with the Protobomb. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Rhodes blocks and counters with the Disaster Kick. Rhodes hits the Cody Cutter and peppers Cena with jabs. Rhodes goes for the Bionic Elbow, but Cena tries to counter into the STFU, but Rhodes kicks him away. Cena successfully hits the Attitude Adjustment and follows up with the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for another Attitude Adjustment, but this time Rhodes slides out the back. Cena heads up top with Rhodes and hits a super Attitude Adjustment. Cena heads up top and goes for a diving leg drop, but Rhodes counters into a powerbomb and gets a two count. Rhodes hits a Cody Cutter from the top rope, but Cena kicks out at two. Rhodes goes for Cross Rhodes, but Cena counters into an Attitude Adjustment and transitions right into the STFU. Rhodes almost makes it to the ropes, so Cena pulls Rhodes back to the middle of the ring. Rhodes kicks Cena away, but Cena inadvertently takes out the referee in the corner. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes, but there’s no referee to make the count. Cena takes off one of the turnbuckle pads and slams Rhodes’ head into the exposed turnbuckle. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment as the referee miraculously comes back to life, but Rhodes somehow manages to kick out at two. Travis Scott appears on the ramp and starts making his way to the ring. Scott climbs up onto the ring apron but hops down to the floor when Rhodes heads for him. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes and covers Cena, but Scott pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee is once again unconscious, so Scott climbs into the ring. Scott takes a swing at Rhodes, but Rhodes blocks and delivers Cross Rhodes to Travis Scott. Rhodes rolls Scott out of the ring, but Cena charges at Rhodes with the title from behind. Rhodes blocks and grabs the belt from Cena. Rhodes refuses to use the belt against Cena, so Cena low blows him and slams the title into Rhodes’ face. Cena makes the cover as the referee comes back to life and makes the three count.

Match Result: John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes with a title belt shot to the face.

Match Length: 25:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ****