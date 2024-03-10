411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 3.9.24: LA Knight Insults AJ Styles, Plus More!

-My Retro Review of Clash VII is finished and should be up in the coming days. Tomorrow night I’ll have the latest episode of WWE Rivals as well. Also, remember to set those clocks an hour forward later this evening. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Rollins telling Rock he can’t have their time and they accept The Bloodline’s challenge to a tag match for WrestleMania: Night One!

-We get the graphic and yes, they are rolling with calling it the biggest Tag Match in WWE History.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. He hypes up previous tag matches including T/Hogan vs. Piper/Wonderful and Hart Foundation/Nasty Boys. I really miss Camp!

-To the video as Kayla Braxton had a sit down interview with Bayley, who is down in the dumps as she believed in Dakota Kai. She is dangerous heading into Mania and will do everything in her soul to break Damage CTRL.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Naomi, and Kayla mentions that Naomi showed sympathy to Bayley. Naomi says it is not her place to judge and she has been in the same situation as Bayley. She thinks people can change, and that brings Damage CTRL into the room. Dakota tells Naomi to stay out of their way or they will get her out of their way.

-Megan and Scott discuss Damage CTRL vs. Bayley and how Bayley may have an ally in Naomi.

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video as Dragon Lee is back and gets a win over Angel. I like both guys so this was fun. Dragon Lee gets his ass beat by LDF after the match as LWO are not here this week.

-Rey Mysterio returns next week on SmackDown as we are building to a match at Mania vs Santos, you would think or a multi man tag match. Either option should produce a fun match.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LDF and they tell Dragon Lee to remember that they are never alone. Santos is tired of Byron’s questions. LDF is all about statements and letting the world know what they are about. Tonight was a statement and if Rey was a smart man he wouldn’t make his return, but they know he’s not a smart man.

-To the video as Logan Paul and KSI celebrate Prime having a deal with WWE to sponsor the canvas. Not a fan as I always appreciated that WWE kept their mat scared. I mean, I enjoyed the rings in WCW, but outside of Mania XII (which was subtle) and the Spectrum Mat, the WWE kept their mat clean. Orton nails KSI with the RKO and then teams with Kevin Owens to get a win over Theory and Waller. That Pop-Up RKO was fantastic! Logan Paul attacks both men from behind, and tries to use the brass knuckles, but Orton gets hold of them and nearly hits KO by accident. So, it looks like a Three Way is coming at Mania. I still like the ladder match idea better, but AJ/Knight seems to be a solo match.

-Speaking of LA Knight he is up next!

-AJ Styles promo explaining his issues with LA Knight.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LA Knight and he wants to talk to AJ. Knight accuses AJ of smoking something if he thinks he is going to humble him. He notes that AJ believes in a conspiracy theory and I wonder if that is a call back to Daniel Bryan bringing up in the past that AJ is a Flat-Earther. He then mocks AJ for doing flippy moves and renames him AJ Mild. Ha! He calls AJ a boring piece of trash and calls out his soccer mom hairstyle. Knight nearly breaks himself as he almost laughs! We know who’s game it is. YEAH!

-Back to where we started with Cody and Seth accepting the challenge of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The Rock eats up a ton of time as always and it’s funny seeing the arena footage where camera guys are telling him to wrap it up as FOX has a hard deadline to get to the 10 o’clock news. Rock calls Cody a mistake, so Cody slaps Rock in the face to get payback for the Vegas press conference.

-I am curious about Rock calling Cody’s brother a Hall of Famer, and then correcting himself to say future Hall of Famer. Spoiler? Probably not yet as Dustin is still with AEW.

-The biggest shock out of all of this is that Roman is wrestling on back-to-back nights. I think that it would be funny and on brand if Roman opted out now that it is official and told Rock that Solo was taking his place. Not going to happen, but I would laugh.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!