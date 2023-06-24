– Smash Wrestling and Femme Fatales are holding a joint event. tomorrow (June 25) at The Rec Room in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at 11:30 am local time. The all-women’s wrestling event, Girls Next Door, is five minutes away from the Scotiabank Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:

* KC Spinelli & Mary Lee Rose vs. Miley & Kristara

* Taylor Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx

* Trish Adora vs. Vanessa Kraven

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Masha Slamovich

* Femmes Fatales Championship Match: Alexia Nicole (c) vs. Nicole Matthews

* Smash Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Nikita (c) vs. Liiza Hall

* No DQ Match: Jody Threat vs. Allie Katch