Smash Wrestling & Femme Fatales Girls Next Door Joint Event Set for Tomorrow
June 24, 2023
– Smash Wrestling and Femme Fatales are holding a joint event. tomorrow (June 25) at The Rec Room in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at 11:30 am local time. The all-women’s wrestling event, Girls Next Door, is five minutes away from the Scotiabank Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:
* KC Spinelli & Mary Lee Rose vs. Miley & Kristara
* Taylor Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx
* Trish Adora vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Masha Slamovich
* Femmes Fatales Championship Match: Alexia Nicole (c) vs. Nicole Matthews
* Smash Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Nikita (c) vs. Liiza Hall
* No DQ Match: Jody Threat vs. Allie Katch