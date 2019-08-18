SoCal Val Jokes That She Could Beat Up Dolph Ziggler on Twitter, Ziggler Shares a Response

– Former TNA/Impact Wrestling talent SoCal Val recently took part in a fan Q&A session on Twitter, and she was asked who she would like to Wrestle. SoCal Val responded by writing that she could beat up WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

Val jokingly wrote, “Well I’m not a wrestler and the handful of times I did wrestle I absolutely hated it. Saying that…I think I could most definitely kick @HEELZiggler’s ass.” Dolph Ziggler later responded via Twitter. You can check out his humorous response below.

Ziggler wrote in response to Val, “Same. ps: Val could most definitely kick my ass…if she wanted to break her foot on my buns of steel pic.

