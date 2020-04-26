wrestling / News

Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rick Scott Steiner Brothers The Steiners

– Bronson Rechsteiner, who is the son of former WCW and WWE Superstar Rick Steiner, has been signed to the NFL team the Baltimore Ravens. His uncle, Scott Steiner, commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Scott Steiner evoked his classic “Steiner Math” promo on Twitter, writing, “#RavensFlock 141 2/3% chance this was a great pick!!! Congrats @BronsonSteiner @Ravens.”

Also, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross commented, “@BronsonSteiner What an opportunity! Proud of you.”

