wrestling / News
Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick
– Bronson Rechsteiner, who is the son of former WCW and WWE Superstar Rick Steiner, has been signed to the NFL team the Baltimore Ravens. His uncle, Scott Steiner, commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.
Scott Steiner evoked his classic “Steiner Math” promo on Twitter, writing, “#RavensFlock 141 2/3% chance this was a great pick!!! Congrats @BronsonSteiner @Ravens.”
Also, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross commented, “@BronsonSteiner What an opportunity! Proud of you.”
#RavensFlock 141 2/3% chance this was a great pick!!! Congrats @BronsonSteiner @Ravens pic.twitter.com/yNvyUdtdXN
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) April 26, 2020
.@BronsonSteiner ….what an opportunity! Proud of you…🙏🤠 https://t.co/S5kKmwhxz2
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 26, 2020
Outstanding!!! Congrats @BronsonSteiner ! https://t.co/Dnlqlp3Xd4
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown
- Jon Moxley Says Working With Minoru Suzuki Was A Dream Come True
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001
- Local Business Owner in Orlando Claims WWE Employees Are Not Practicing Social Distancing