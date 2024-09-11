wrestling / News
Sonjay Dutt Underwent Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery
Sonjay Dutt has revealed that he underwent shoulder surgery. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the news, writing:
“After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last 2 decades, I started my journey to get fixed. Last wk, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement. Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I’m so excited for my future!”
Dutt last competed back in February of 2023. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dutt for a quick and full recovery.
