Sonjay Dutt Underwent Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery

Sonjay Dutt has revealed that he underwent shoulder surgery. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the news, writing:

“After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last 2 decades, I started my journey to get fixed. Last wk, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement. Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I’m so excited for my future!”

Dutt last competed back in February of 2023. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dutt for a quick and full recovery.