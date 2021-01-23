wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Denies Street Profits a Title Rematch, Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler Clip

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville Street Profits Smackdown

– The Street Profits won’t get a Smackdown Tag Team Title rematch right now, according to Sonya Deville. Friday’s episode of Smackdown saw Deville, who is assisting Adam Pearce, telling the team that they aren’t ready because she’s concerned about Montez Ford re-aggravating his injury:

~ WWE posted a clip from Cesaro’s win over Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s show:

