Sonya Deville On Wanting To Do More For LGBTQ+ Advocacy, Will Address Stalking Trial When It’s Done
Sonya Deville recently discussed her status as WWE’s first openly gay female wrestler and briefly touched on the trial of her alleged stalker in a new interview. Deville spoke with Variety as Pride Month kicked off, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
On wanting to do more for LGBTQ+ advocacy: “I really just want to be a voice for the community in sports — specifically, in the WWE. I want to let people know that their sexuality doesn’t define them and how they identify doesn’t define them. And I’m a perfect example of it.”
On the trial of the man charged of attempting to kidnap her: “So the trial hasn’t even begun yet. We’ll probably be dealing with that for the next several months. But I will definitely speak on it once it’s all legally wrapped up. There are things that I want to say that I think could help performers, and just people in general, in the future.”
On the messages she gets online: “I would say that about 70% of my fan base is part of the [queer] community somehow, some way. I get messages constantly on Instagram and Twitter and emails, just all the people always asking me like, ‘Hey, do you have any advice on how I should come out?’ Or ‘Thank you. You helped me feel OK with myself and my sexuality.’ That’s literally the reason I use my voice.”
